I-SS receives $17M grant for mental health services

Iredell-Statesville Schools has secured a grant for more than $17 million that will offer school-based mental health services to students over the next five years.

The federal grant, titled Project RESOLVE, is funded through the U.S. Department of Education. Project RESOLVE will enhance student safety through the hiring of 22 school-based therapists with clinical licensure.

Kelly Marcy, executive director of student services, learned of the grant receipt just before the close of 2022.

“We are excited to receive this funding to expand our school-based mental health program and continue our crisis services. We have created a comprehensive mental health plan for students over the past four years, and receiving this grant allows us to continue to focus on student needs.”

“Iredell-Statesville Schools has been innovative for many years now in its efforts to address the growing mental health needs of our students,” stated Chief of Strategic Planning and Student Services Boen Nutting. “Anxiety and depression are a serious problem for young people today. I-SS is on the cutting edge of providing comprehensive clinical services to students in need. Having trained professionals on staff when a mental health crisis arises is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity to our students’ safety and well-being.”

Project RESOLVE will allow the district to recruit and retain experienced school-based providers to work within individual school buildings across Iredell County. The goal of this project includes lowering anxiety and violence in students and increasing emotional management.