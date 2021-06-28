I-SS not planning to require masks for 2021-22 year

It will also continue with strict cleaning protocols in each of the schools.

During the 2020-21 school year, if a student or employee tested positive for COVID-19, any person in close contact (within 6 feet for 15 or more minutes) with the student or employee was asked to quarantine. This resulted in several classrooms and schools being temporarily closed and moved to remote learning during the 2020-21 school year. The CDC now recommends the "six-foot rule" be reduced to 3 feet. This potential change in how a "close contact" is defined would result in fewer quarantines and school closures.

So far, the data has shown that there is little secondary spread in schools and that students are not transmitting COVID-19 in school buildings.

The system is asking stakeholders to contact the governor and legislators to change the definition of close contact from 6 feet to the CDC-recommended 3 feet. Unless this rule changes, the system will, under current DHHS guidelines, likely need to quarantine more students and staff, which may result in the temporary closure of classrooms and schools throughout the year.

While officials want to provide parents and students information on next school year, it is essential to remember that all protocols are subject to change based on future mandates by the state or federal government.