I-SS mourning the death of benefits specialist Astrid Donahue

The Iredell-Statesville School system made the following statement regarding the death of an employee due to coronavirus:
The Iredell-Statesville school district mourns the unexpected passing of Astrid Donahue, benefits specialist for the human resources department, who lost her three-week battle with COVID-19. Donahue was a valuable asset to the department where she had served in her position since October 2014.
She was a passionate individual and hard worker that helped many employees. In her role in Iredell-Statesville Schools, Donahue was often one of the first people to welcome new employees into the district as they began their careers. She also had the unique opportunity to celebrate with employees as they finalized their paperwork for retirement. Donahue will be remembered for her contagious smile and desire to help others. Her family and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers, and we are supporting her fellow colleagues.
“Astrid was not only a coworker, but she was a friend. No matter how heavy our workloads got we always had each other’s back. Whenever my workload got to be too much and I would start to get a little stressed she would often say don't worry about it, I got it and I would do the same for her. Often, we would run into each other in the kitchen first thing in the morning where I would find her making coffee for the office. Not just one pot, but three. She had to make sure everyone was taken care of (strong, decaf, and regular). We will miss Astrid dearly, but she will be forever in our hearts," said Jamie Davidson, professional learning data manager in the human resources department
