I-SS middle, high school students to return to school April 7

The middle and high schools of Iredell-Statesville Schools plan to return to the standard five-day, in-person school week April 7.

“We are grateful to Governor (Roy) Cooper and our elected officials for their support of a full return to school. Our students need to be in school five days a week,” Superintendent Jeff James said in a news release.

Kindergarten through fifth-grade students had been on a five-day, in-person schedule since October 2020, but grades 6-12 had been using a hybrid of in-person and remote learning this school year.

The move won’t end remote learning as students will have the option of Plan A (in-person) or Plan C (remote) for the remainder of the school year. I-SS said commitment forms will be sent out in the coming days, and families will choose between the two options.

“Families can either return to school five days a week, or they can choose to complete the school year virtually five days a week. A hybrid schedule will no longer be an option beginning April 7, 2021,” James said.

In order to operate on Plan A, Iredell-Statesville Schools has assured the NCDHHS they will adhere to guidelines that include a protocol for social distancing, mask-wearing, and hygiene, according to the press release.