I-SS middle, high school students to return to school April 7

The middle and high schools of Iredell-Statesville Schools plan to return to the standard five-day, in-person school week April 7.
“We are grateful to Governor (Roy) Cooper and our elected officials for their support of a full return to school. Our students need to be in school five days a week,” Superintendent Jeff James said in a news release.
Kindergarten through fifth-grade students had been on a five-day, in-person schedule since October 2020, but grades 6-12 had been using a hybrid of in-person and remote learning this school year.
The move won’t end remote learning as students will have the option of Plan A (in-person) or Plan C (remote) for the remainder of the school year. I-SS said commitment forms will be sent out in the coming days, and families will choose between the two options.
“Families can either return to school five days a week, or they can choose to complete the school year virtually five days a week. A hybrid schedule will no longer be an option beginning April 7, 2021,” James said.
In order to operate on Plan A, Iredell-Statesville Schools has assured the NCDHHS they will adhere to guidelines that include a protocol for social distancing, mask-wearing, and hygiene, according to the press release.
“We believe that school is the safest place for our students to be right now,” James said.
According to I-SS, currently, between 15-20% of students have chosen a full virtual schedule. In its press release, I-SS said the district is hopeful that the majority of the students will decide to return to campus beginning April 7.
“We’ve been able to bring our younger students back to school full-time for months now with minimal spread of COVID-19. We continue to work with the ABC Science Collaborative to gather data, readdress our protocols and mitigate the spread of the virus,” James said.
Cases of the coronavirus had been falling in North Carolina since its peak on Jan. 11, one reason why I-SS and the state government have begun to push toward a return to in-person instruction five days a week.
From the statehouse to the schoolhouse
The move comes after Cooper signed Senate Bill 220 into law last week, also known as the Reopen Our Schools Act of 2021.
“Getting students back into the classroom safely is a shared priority, and this agreement will move more students to in-person instruction while retaining the ability to respond to local emergencies,” Cooper said in a news release.
The bill passed unanimously in both the state’s House and Senate, with support locally from Sen. Vickie Sawyer and Reps. Grey Mills and Jeff McNeely.
Both Sawyer and McNeely said the effects of not having students in classrooms factored into their decisions as school performance declined and mental health issues arose.
“We’re having at least 25 to 33% more failure rates in the school systems across this state. Virtual is fine, but we’ve got to get in-person instruction going or we’re going to lose a year of school with these children,” McNeely said.
The pressure from parents and school administrators played a role as well.
“The General Assembly received overwhelming calls from parents and school administrations asking for the regulatory framework to allow in-person instruction, citing education loss and student mental illness issues. SB 220 actually went further than SB37, which was vetoed by the governor, mandating that elementary schools must return back in Plan A and middle and high schools Plan B or A,” Sawyer said. “The governor was able to maintain the executive authority to close schools on a district by district basis, which represents a true compromise by both parties.”
