I-SS, MGSD to be closed for students Tuesday

Iredell-Statesville Schools will be closed for students Tuesday with an optional teacher workday.

The Mooresville Graded School District announced Monday afternoon that schools will not operate Tuesday.

Officials said staff members have been driving the roads Monday and that several are still snow-packed and slick. With freezing temperatures overnight, any thawing will result in a refreeze that could cause treacherous conditions for students who drive as well as buses.

There will be no virtual learning, but officials said there are enough days built in to the calendar that the day will not have to be made up. If conditions do not allow for school Wednesday, virtual classes will be held.