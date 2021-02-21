I-SS employees to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday

Iredell-Statesville Schools employees will receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Wednesday.
“We are thrilled to partner with Iredell Health System to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to over 1,000 of our employees on Wednesday,” stated Dr. Boen Nutting, director of communications and development for the Iredell-Statesville Schools. “While our district is proud of the fact that we’ve worked hard to get students back into classrooms as quickly as possible, the safety of our teachers and employees is also at the forefront of our minds. We are fortunate to live in a community where our Health Department, along with Iredell Health System, has made vaccinating educators a top priority. We’re ready to get our shots, and get back to the business of educating students.”
More than 1,000 I-SS teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, support staff and substitutes will stagger throughout the morning to receive the first of two shots in the parking lot at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville. The event will include 25 school nurses from Iredell-Statesville Schools, along with a host of other district employee volunteers.
I-SS lead nurse Karen Kerley said she has been looking forward to this day.
“We are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. We are excited to add another layer of protection for our staff and continue with a successful school year. Wednesday the 24th will be a celebration day for Iredell-Statesville Schools.”
Currently, the school district has a little more than 300 employees who are seeking to receive the shot. Those who do not receive the shot Wednesday will be scheduled shortly after.
In addition to I-SS employees, Iredell Health System has reached out to all K-12 entities across the county. In a letter to educators across Iredell County, Iredell Health System President and CEO John Green stated, "Thank you for all that you do for our children, the Future! Our Community would not succeed without great education and your safety is paramount to that ongoing success.”
The vaccine is not mandatory for I-SS employees.
Clinic canceled
The COVID-19 clinic planned Monday at Hebron Baptist Church has been canceled due to a delay in the shipping of the vaccine. The Iredell County Health Department will post future clinic dates on its website.
The current vaccine clinics are for high-risk health care workers, long-term care workers and anyone 65 years old and older.
Health officials ask that participants print out and complete a registration form, which may be found on the health department's website. If participants are unable to print the form ahead of time, registration may also be completed on-site.
To find out more about the vaccine, visit https://myspot.nc.gov/map-view.