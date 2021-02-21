I-SS employees to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday

“We are thrilled to partner with Iredell Health System to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to over 1,000 of our employees on Wednesday,” stated Dr. Boen Nutting, director of communications and development for the Iredell-Statesville Schools. “While our district is proud of the fact that we’ve worked hard to get students back into classrooms as quickly as possible, the safety of our teachers and employees is also at the forefront of our minds. We are fortunate to live in a community where our Health Department, along with Iredell Health System, has made vaccinating educators a top priority. We’re ready to get our shots, and get back to the business of educating students.”