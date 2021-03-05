I-SS designates March 25 as virtual learning day

On Feb. 24, more than 1,200 I-SS teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, support staff and substitutes received the first of two COVID vaccine shots at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

“Our employees are happy to have received the first of two Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Superintendent Jeff James. “We are set for a second vaccine for 1,200 of our employees on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.”

Iredell-Statesville Schools employs approximately 2,500 faculty and staff. The administration realizes that an 8%-10% absence rate due to sickness may make it difficult to staff all 37 campuses across the district. Of those who receive the vaccine, many will experience some temporary reactions following the second shot. While these temporary reactions are normal and are good signs that your body is building protection, the district must be prepared for a larger than normal absence rate. As a result, March 25 has been designated as a virtual learning day for students.

Dr. Billie Berry, assistant superintendent of human resources is concerned that a lack of substitutes may present staffing issues across the district.