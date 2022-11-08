I-SS board to consider upgrades at high school stadiums

Chief Technology and Facilities Officer Tim Ivey presented the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education with a plan to begin upgrades to the stadiums of the five district high schools at Monday night’s meeting.

According to Ivey’s proposal, he recommended to the board that the district upgrade one high school athletic stadium a year for the next five years. The stadium upgrades would include changing the field surface from grass to IronTurf, changing the track surface to a Mondo Track Surface and replacing the lights with GeoSport Lighting.

The estimated cost for each upgrade would range from $2.5 million to $3.7 million, with the money coming from a combination of lottery and capital funds.

Ivey recommended the rotation schedule begin by replacing the track in the poorest condition at North Iredell.

Ivey explained to the board that the current tracks at the high schools are currently no longer able to be resurfaced due to the asphalt subsurface giving way underneath the rubber coating. Ivey told the board specifically the track at North Iredell High School is actively posing safety issues for athletes and the school is currently unable to use the track.

In addition to replacing the tracks, Ivey’s proposal includes replacing the grass infields at the high school stadiums. Currently, the school system is spending roughly $100,000 a year at each of the five high schools in upkeep to maintain the grass infields in the stadiums.

By switching to the turf infields, Ivey explained to the board that his cost analysis showed the savings from maintaining the grass infields alone would cover the initial investment.

There would be no maintenance required for the turf’s first 13 years of ownership. Adding in the potential facilities use profit, the move, while expensive up front, would net profit over the next 10-15 years.

After starting this summer with North Iredell, the rotation recommended for the replacements if passed would be West Iredell, Lake Norman, Statesville and lastly South Iredell, replacing one each summer over the next five years. Although, the board indicated they may just vote for one school at a time instead of voting to go ahead with all five replacements.

Ivey will bring the proposal back to the board next week for a vote.