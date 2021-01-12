I-SS Board recognizes Fort Dobbs DAR

The Fort Dobbs Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) was recognized at the January Board of Education meeting for their recent contribution to the students of the Iredell-Statesville Schools. In conjunction with Promisehill.org, the Fort Dobbs DAR Chapter assembled 50 bags to be shared with homeless girls and young women in the I-SS.
The goal of the project was to provide basic necessities and other supports to at-risk youth to instill hope and empower children. The recognition was received on Monday evening by DAR members Regent Lisa McBane and First Vice Regent Susan Tolle.