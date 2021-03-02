I-SS Board OKs plan to move Pressly into Northview IB School

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education approved a plan that will move Pressly School into the existing Northview IB School after Northview IB completes its move to Statesville Middle School.

The board followed the facilities subcommittee recommendations to approve the move with a budget not to exceed $250,000 for improvements, as well as giving the I-SS Facilities Review Committee approval to research the feasibility of Pressly School property, whether it be selling it or repurposing it. The committee will present its findings at the May board meeting.

Pressly’s leadership approached the board last month about the possibility of the move taking place.

The move will allow the alternative school more classroom space, de-escalation space and the ability to separate the K-12 population, something they cannot do in the current space.

The move to Northview will afford 10 additional classrooms and office space to help address current and future district needs.

In other board news:

The board approved the local current expense budget request. The budget is due to the Iredell County Board of County Commissioners by March 10.

The board awarded G.L. Wilson’s bid of $2,772,079 for the additions and renovations work to the Lakeshore Elementary School. The work will include adding six classrooms, additional parking and paving of the bus lot and drive.

The board awarded Conover Roofing the Scotts Elementary roofing contract for $95,250. Conover Roofing will be reroofing the classrooms and office areas at the elementary school.