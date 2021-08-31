I-SS board mandates masks for students, staff beginning Thursday

Just seven days into the school year, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday to make masks mandatory for students and staff in indoor settings districtwide starting Thursday.

This decision comes after the district had to quarantine or isolate 986 students and 41 staff members in the first week of classes, between Aug. 20 and 26. That number shot up to 1,837 students quarantined with 147 confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout the district as of Tuesday afternoon.

The motion to require masks passed 4-2, with Bill Howell, the representative of District 2, and Dr. Doug Knight, the representative from District 4, voting to not requiring masks.

“When we pulled the data in yesterday and saw that we were up near 1,400, that’s when I knew it was time to make a decision,” Dr. Jeff James, school superintendent, said. “Quarantines are taking kids out of school. If our goal is to keep kids face-to-face in our classrooms, we have to mask.”

According to data shared by James at the meeting, local health officials report that 18-22% of positive COVID-19 cases are in people under 18 years old compared with just under 2% with previous variants.