I-SS board considering plan to buy 4K iPads

Each bid will need to be approved by the board at next week’s meeting.

- The board was presented with additional mobile ticket options for high school athletics. According to Assistant Superintendent of Operations Richard Armstrong, the school system currently uses GoFan to allow parents and students to purchase tickets for athletics online. GoFan currently charges a 5% fee as well as $1 per transaction.

Armstrong presented the board with another service, PAYK12 which would only charge parents 4% plus .25 per transaction. The board asked Armstrong to continue to look into the issue in hopes of coming up with a solution, that best benefits the school system as well as the parents and students who purchase tickets, before the start of the 2021-22 athletic calendar.

The board also pressed Armstrong and CFO Melissa Wike to look into using a service at athletic events that would allow parents and students to pay for tickets with credit cards, as the system currently only takes cash for entrance into athletic events.