I-SS board considering plan to buy 4K iPads

Interim Director of Digital Teaching and Learning, Jackie Parker, presented the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education with a plan that would provide a 1:1 ratio for iPads at the elementary school level for the 2021-2022 school year at Monday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting.
The school system currently has enough iPads for a 2:1 ratio. According to Parker, in order to provide a 1:1 ratio in elementary schools, the school system would need to buy approximately 4,000 additional iPads.
According to Parker, the iPads would be purchased with money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund for roughly $1,575,380, including accidental damage coverage through AGI insurance. The iPads alone would cost $1,255,380 with the coverage from AGI insurance running $316,000.
Students would not be allowed to take the iPads home unless they were enrolled as a virtual student.
The item will be brought to the board next week for a vote.
In addition:
- The board was presented with the 2021-22 school nutrition bids.
Director of School Nutrition Tina Wilson recommended the board approve bids to H&S Pet Dairy for milk for $350,223, US Foods for food service for $3,301,494.08, Pepsi for beverages and Hershey’s Ice Cream for the Ice Cream Bid.
Each bid will need to be approved by the board at next week’s meeting.
- The board was presented with additional mobile ticket options for high school athletics. According to Assistant Superintendent of Operations Richard Armstrong, the school system currently uses GoFan to allow parents and students to purchase tickets for athletics online. GoFan currently charges a 5% fee as well as $1 per transaction.
Armstrong presented the board with another service, PAYK12 which would only charge parents 4% plus .25 per transaction. The board asked Armstrong to continue to look into the issue in hopes of coming up with a solution, that best benefits the school system as well as the parents and students who purchase tickets, before the start of the 2021-22 athletic calendar.
The board also pressed Armstrong and CFO Melissa Wike to look into using a service at athletic events that would allow parents and students to pay for tickets with credit cards, as the system currently only takes cash for entrance into athletic events.