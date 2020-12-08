 Skip to main content
I-SS Board awards bids on projects
I-SS Board awards bids on projects

120920-srl-news-schoolboard-p1.jpg

Iredell County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Joe Crosswhite (second from left) swore in three members of the Iredell-Statesville School Board Monday. From left are Bill Howell, Crosswhite, Dr. Doug Knight and Charles Kelly. Kelly and Howell are incumbents while Knight was sworn in for his first term.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education passed two motions Monday night awarding bids for the West Iredell High School CTE project and North Iredell High School canopy project.

The board voted to award the WIHS CTE project to Holden Building Company out of Greensboro. The low bidder on the project, Holden will be constructing a new shop and agricultural area with two classrooms as well as renovating the old shop and art room. The board awarded the project for $3,569,000.

The board also voted to award the NIHS canopy project to LaFave Construction out of Landis. The work includes adding tops to existing columns, adding two new canopy awnings in the front of A building, as well as working to correct some of the damaged concrete in the courtyard area. The board awarded the project for $726,800.

In other business:

The board received the first draft of the 2021-22 school calendars, which would start traditional schools on Aug. 23, 2021, and end of June 8, 2022, for a total of 181 student days.

The early colleges would begin on Aug. 9, 2021, and end on May 23, 2022, for a total of 180 student days.

While the matter will be brought back to the board at next week’s meeting, numerous members made it clear that they would vote to table the calendar until at least February in order to wait on further direction and decisions on schools from the state government.

