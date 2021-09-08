I-SS board approves tightening mask requirement

After numerous schools were forced to go virtual over the last two weeks, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education responded Monday night by voting to tighten the mask requirement.

With more than 3,500 students currently in quarantine, Sam Kennington brought a motion before the board to require student medical exemption waivers to be signed by a medical professional.

The board, in turn, voted 5-0 to require medical exemption waivers to be signed by a medical professional.

Students will have until Monday to meet the new requirements or will be required to wear masks going forward.

Bill Howell and Doug Knight both abstained from voting.

According to school officials, as of this week roughly 800 waivers for students had been submitted and were to avoid mask use. School officials estimated roughly 700 of those were signed by parents.

“We’ve been very lenient in trying to keep our schools open, but it was clear from posts on Facebook and everywhere else that we are being taken advantage of on this,” Chairman Martin Page told the board. “We had hoped parents would be up front with the medical waivers but that has not been the case. Unfortunately, I believe it has come to this.”