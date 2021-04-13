I-SS Board approves plans for proms

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education presented their plan to allow local high school seniors to commemorate their senior year with a formal event or prom.

The vote came at Monday’s board of education meeting.

The events will take place between April 30 and May 21 with each high school having their own event.

North Iredell, West Iredell and South Iredell will have their proms at Carrigan Farms, while Statesville will have theirs at Crawford Farms and Lake Norman will host theirs in the commons on the grounds of the school.

The event for ASEC, CCTL and Crossroads was cancelled due to lack of participation but Executive Director of Secondary Education, Kelly Cooper told the board those students from those schools wanting to attend an event would be given the opportunity to attend one of the other high schools’ events.

While the event will only be open to seniors at each of the schools, dates will be allowed to be underclassmen.

A key item for the board, multiple members expressed their pleasure with Cooper and Superintendent Jeff James.