I-SS board approves one-year contract extension for superintendent

At the regularly scheduled meeting Monday, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education approved a contract amendment for Superintendent Jeff James. The contract includes a one-year extension as well as a pay raise of $18,000.

James' previous contract was for $162,000. His new contract is for $180,000 annually. Of this amount, the state pays $137,256 of James' salary. This is still below the average pay for superintendents in districts of a similar size across the state.

In addition to the superintendent's contract renewal, several administrative changes at the district level completed an organizational restructuring that has been in the works for several months. The restructuring includes a reduction in staff at the district level, and a combined salary and benefits reduction of approximately $600,000. Other cost saving measures have reduced overhead by another $1.5 million.