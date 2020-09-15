I-SS Board approves 2020-21 budget, includes $500 bonus for classified staff

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the 2020-21 local budget at Monday night’s board meeting.

Due to the lack of a state budget, the approved budget was prepared based on the information currently available.

The budget includes a $500 one-time bonus for classified staff as well as money for 10 additional teaching positions, 2 additional maintenance positions and 6 new nurse positions.

The beginning budget also includes $1,738,820 in COVID-19 relief funds.

In addition, the budget projects to save as much as $2.1 million in fund balance.

“One of the highlights of this budget is a $500 one-time bonus for classified employees,” Board Chairman Martin Page said. “We added six nurses, moved SROs over to the budget this year all while still being able to put 2.1 million dollars into our fund balance. That is very important. We are not out of the woods with at all with the COVID situation, so we felt like we had to stick a little more money away.”

The board also recognized an achievement by Lakeshore Elementary School.