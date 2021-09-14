I-SS Board accepts grant to hire staff for contact tracing

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the acceptance of a $2.2 million grant Monday night that will allow them to hire part-time and temporary staff to take over contact tracing.

The Student Services Department submitted and received a Department of Health and Human Services K-12 Testing and Staffing Program Public School Opt-In.

According to Iredell-Statesville Schools, the system has requested funds for the staffing option. Each district and school allocation is based on the average daily membership as a percentage of the total North Carolina public-school population.

Chief Strategic Planning and Student Services Officer Boen Nutting told the board on Monday night, the $2.2 million would be used to hire roughly 33 school nurse extenders.

These nurse extenders would take control of the contact tracing process required by COVID protocols, which is currently being done by school nurses.

In other board news:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}