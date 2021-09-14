I-SS Board accepts grant to hire staff for contact tracing

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the acceptance of a $2.2 million grant Monday night that will allow them to hire part-time and temporary staff to take over contact tracing.
The Student Services Department submitted and received a Department of Health and Human Services K-12 Testing and Staffing Program Public School Opt-In.
According to Iredell-Statesville Schools, the system has requested funds for the staffing option. Each district and school allocation is based on the average daily membership as a percentage of the total North Carolina public-school population.
Chief Strategic Planning and Student Services Officer Boen Nutting told the board on Monday night, the $2.2 million would be used to hire roughly 33 school nurse extenders.
These nurse extenders would take control of the contact tracing process required by COVID protocols, which is currently being done by school nurses.
In other board news:
The board voted unanimously to name the new high school Weathers Creek High School. The new high school is currently still in the planning stages but will be located off of Overcash Road in Troutman. The board also brought up a vote on making the school colors purple and gold, but the vote did not pass, and the school colors will be revisited at a later date.
The board approved the use of $500,000 for architectural fees for the replacement of the Harmony Elementary School fourth and fifth grade wings and a new gym and classroom addition at Lake Norman Elementary. The funds will be used from the capital fund balance with $250,000 being used for each project.
- The board was presented with a first reading of the updated public comment policy. The current policy allows 30 minutes total for public comment, with each individual getting to speak for three minutes until the 30 minutes are up. The updated policy will allow the board to reduce the time for each individual based on the number of speakers, thus allowing more speakers a chance to speak to the board.
1-10 speakers: 3 minutes per speaker
11-13 speakers: 2 minutes 30 seconds per speaker
14-15 speakers: 2 minutes per speaker
It is unclear at the moment what would happen if there were more than 15 speakers, as the board continued to discuss adding additional language to the policy Monday night. The policy will be brought before the board at next month’s meeting for a vote.