I-SS assistant principal chosen to head Hickory magnet school

Dr. Darwin E. Carter is the new principal of Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School (HCAM), effective June 27. Carter replaces Eric Puryear who accepted a role in another district.

For more than two decades, Carter immersed his professional journey with opportunities to expand educational excellence while serving the needs of students in the classroom to leading as a school administrator.

Most recently, while leading as an assistant principal with Iredell-Statesville Schools, Carter covered curriculum, professional development, bus transportation, and budgets — all while implementing an academy to support advancement for at-risk students.

Prior to joining Iredell-Statesville Schools, Carter served as an assistant principal for Vance County Schools where he led the school team to rigorous lesson planning while strengthening the school’s curriculum and offerings for professional development.

Carter was also instrumental in restructuring the Positive Behavioral Intervention and Support (PBIS), emphasizing the value of social skills and data-based problem-solving to address existing behavior concerns.

As a classroom instructor, Carter believed that building positive empowerment with student-to-student engagement would provide opportunities to advance his students’ skills while building their community citizenship.

Additionally, while overseeing the school’s testing programs, Carter was designated as the technology lead for troubleshooting and implementing advanced programs.

Early service in education included serving as a teacher and coach in Rowan-Salisbury Schools, Iredell-Statesville Schools and Rockingham County Schools.

“I am eager to join the family of Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School as the next principal,” said Carter. “I look forward to meeting with the students, staff, and community to learn and understand the hopes and expectations for this dynamic team.

“It is of the utmost importance to me to ensure that everyone realizes that I will support the HCAM staff. I’m committed to ensure that our students, families and staff feel connected so that everyone may flourish in the HCAM community,” he said.

After earning his Bachelor of Arts in English from Grand Canyon University, Carter continued his education through earning his Master of Education in Educational Leadership at Northcentral University and a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership and Supervision, also from Northcentral University.

Carter is a member of several organizations and fraternities including Kappa Delta Pi, Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc., and North Carolina Principals and Assistant Principals Association (NCPAPA).

When not diving into the latest educational opportunity, Carter enjoys reading, running, coaching, and supporting the youth at his church. Carter’s parents reside in Reidsville and his brother and sister-in-law both serve in education for Durham Public Schools.

“Dr. Carter is clearly passionate about education and providing the best opportunities possible for all students. We are looking forward to working with Dr. Carter as we continue to expand the exciting and exceptional programs offered at HCAM. We welcome Dr. Carter to HCAM and Hickory Public Schools,” said HPS Superintendent, Dr. Bryan Taylor.