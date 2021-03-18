I-SS announces plans for students in grades 6-12 to return to school April 7

Iredell-Statesville Schools will return to in-person classes April 7 for grades 6-12.

This came as a result of Gov. Roy Cooper’s signing Senate Bill 220 into law on March 11.

Grades K-5 have been in school five days a week since October 2020. Superintendent Jeff James is looking forward to the return to our new normal. “We are grateful to Governor Cooper and our elected officials for their support of a full return to school. Our students need to be in school five days a week.” Parents of students in middle and high school will receive a commitment form in the coming days. That form will ask that families make a decision for either Plan A for their student or Plan C for their student. “Families can either return to school five days a week, or they can choose to complete the school year virtually 5 days a week. A hybrid schedule will no longer be an option beginning April 7, 2021.”

Currently, between 15-20% of Iredell-Statesville students have chosen a full virtual schedule. The district is hopeful that the majority of the students will decide to return to campus beginning April 7.

In order to operate on Plan A, Iredell-Statesville Schools has assured the NCDHHS they will adhere to guidelines that include a protocol for social distancing, mask-wearing, and hygiene. “We believe that school is the safest place for our students to be right now,” James said. “We’ve been able to bring our younger students back to school full-time for months now with minimal spread of COVID-19. We continue to work with the ABC Science Collaborative to gather data, readdress our protocols, and mitigate the spread of the virus.”