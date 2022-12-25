I saw two continents at the same time

Earlier this month, Judy, our dog Nessie and I watched some of the FIFA World Cup Soccer Championship on TV. We saw a spirited game between teams from Spain and Morocco. Spain was favored to win, but Morocco eventually prevailed.

Although they do not share a land border, Spain and Morocco are neighbors, being separated by only 13 kilometers (8.1 miles) of salt water, a quick ferry boat trip across the Strait of Gibraltar, known in antiquity as the “Pillars of Hercules.”

I remarked to Judy that I imagined some of the young men running up and down that very large, green playing field knew each other, as many of them play professionally for clubs. I was lost in thought for a few minutes as I imagined a map of the western end of the Mediterranean Sea and the geographic closeness of the two nations.

When I was in the Navy 50 winters ago, I passed through the Strait of Gibraltar aboard the aircraft carrier USS Intrepid (CVS-11) in early December of 1972. We, that is myself and a couple thousand other sailors, first steamed through the Strait at night when I went out on the flight deck. It was cold and the stars were out in abundance. I walked toward the bow and stood there for a while, thinking about just where I was on the globe.

I could have taken a globe with no national boundaries or names of countries printed on it, and could have taken a straight pin and placed it exactly where our ship was at that moment. One seldom has an opportunity for such geographic exactitude!

Think about that for a moment: if you had a blank (no state or county lines or rivers, etc.) map of North America and someone gave you a pin and said to stick it in the map where you think Statesville or Iredell County would be, it would be difficult to do with any accuracy, yet here I was, between two sovereign nations, the North Atlantic at my back (toward the ship’s stern), the whole of the Mediterranean in front of me (the ship’s bow) and the whole continent of Europe, at least the part of it called Spain, to port (my left), and the part of Africa called Morocco to starboard (my right).

Has anyone has ever swum from Morocco to Spain, or vice versa? It looked from the flight deck of the Intrepid that it might be possible, although the water might be frigid and probably had currents (sharks, too?) that would dissuade all but the foolish from attempting such a crossing. Actually — I looked it up — people have swum across. The first person known to do so was a British lady professional swimmer named Mercedes Gleitze (1900-1981), in 1928.

It was possible to see that both Spain and Morocco had highways paralleling their coasts and the highways were lit by tall mercury vapor or sodium vapor lamps such as we have in America. In fact, even without binoculars, I could easily see vehicles, lit by their headlights, on both coastal highways, maybe a mile away, from where I stood on the flight deck.

We made a port call at Barcelona and I stepped ashore on the European continent for the first time. I even attended two bull fights in Spain. I regret I never got to see Morocco or any part of Africa in person. Still, I had the opportunity to see something of five countries — Spain, Portugal, France, Greece and Italy — “Join the Navy and see the World.”

While in Italy I got to visit Genoa, Christopher Columbus’ hometown. I took several photographs of Christopher’s old home using Judy’s old Kodak Instamatic camera, which I brought with me with her permission.

We, the Intrepid and I, also later steamed through the Strait of Messina between the triangular island of Sicily and the toe of the mainland “boot” of Italy. This, some authorities have stated, is where Ulysses (or Odysseus, if you prefer) had trouble with Scylla and Charybdis in Homer’s epic tale, “The Odyssey.” I don’t think the Navy lost any of the crew by being plucked off the deck by the six-headed monster, Scylla, that supposedly lived in the cliffs high above the water. Nor did our ship succumb to the legendary whirlpool and rocks of Charybdis, although there is, I have read, a real minor whirlpool in the northern end of the strait which may have been a real hazard to small vessels in Ye Olden Times.

Vessels like the one Ulysses was on, when passing through the strait, literally had to choose between two evils, either being plucked off the ship and chewed-up by Scylla, or drowning after the ship is sucked down into the deep by the whirlpool of Charybdis. Hence the expression, “Choosing the lesser of two evils.” You may have wondered where that expression came from.

I also got to see some of France, as the Intrepid anchored in the bay at Cannes, on the French Riviera. There I made a $40 collect telephone call at Christmas to Mooresville from a telephone booth via the transatlantic cable. This was before cellphones.

You appreciate the holidays by having those you love around you. Ask someone in the military who was away from home during this season and that person will tell you what that was like. I was several thousand miles away from home, although not faced with the prospect of combat like our troops in Vietnam at that time.

I thank every veteran I see for their service and I trust that you do, too, and I look them in the eyes and tell them, “Welcome home!”

God bless those who spend holidays away from home, who are out there protecting us all.