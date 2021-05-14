'I no longer have my Kru': Rick Davis taught martial arts and much more

It was during one of his many journeys to the Land of Smiles that he attended a fight at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. Rick said he watched one of the best fighters he had ever seen compete and knock out his opponent. Despite the large crowd at the stadium, Rick fought his way through the crowd to meet the fighter. When he approached him, he only knew one Thai word:“Kru” which in Thai means teacher. This was all the fighter needed to hear. He led Rick to the back of the stadium where he met an older Thai man named Naront Siri (aka: Mr Pek). Mr Pek was a former Muay Thai champion and was known for winning 42 consecutive fights by way of knock out by use of his elbows. Mr. Pek agreed to start training Rick and for many years Rick would travel to Thailand to study with him, then bring this knowledge back to his students in Statesville. It was this that made his gym recognized on an international level.