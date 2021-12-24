I never got to play an angel

On cue, wise men came down the aisle to lay their gifts at the manager. There were three of them, as per the song, but the Scriptures don’t give a tally. After the wise men came shepherds, who mostly stood around where they could find a space, whispered to each other and pointed at the baby.

The program was topped by the arrival of the angels. One was Lydia, James and Amanda’s daughter, a toddler so cherubic she takes your breath away. Lydia’s halo kept slipping down over her eyes, and during the play, she talked to herself, but none of this mattered.

We stood and sang another carol and the play ended. Pastor Bill said a prayer and a benediction, and we were dismissed to go to our homes and to go out into the world and witness what we had seen on the makeshift sanctuary stage and to witness what we had felt in our hearts.

A true miracle had taken place there in our church in Cool Spring in the year 2021. We, in our minds, had briefly been transported to a star-swept pasture in Palestine 2,000 years ago. We heard angels sing, and we trooped into the village of Bethlehem to a lowly stable. We saw kings, potentates from the East, bestow precious gifts to a peasant baby boy.