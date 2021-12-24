I never got to play one of the angels when I was a child and my church put on its annual Christmas program. I have forgiven those who were in charge of the programs and have gone on with my life.
The original Christmas story may have come on a midnight clear, but Saturday evening, Dec. 18, it was dark and drizzly when Fifth Creek Presbyterian Church put on its annual Nativity play.
The plan was to have a covered-dish supper in the fellowship hall at 5 p.m. before the play was performed in the sanctuary at 6 p.m. There were maybe 70 people for the supper and service; damp weather and COVID-19 had decimated our usual attendance for such programs.
Every child in attendance had a part in the production, as did a number of adults. Extra children always end up as shepherds. To put us in the mood, before the play, we had a trio with guitar accompaniment sing “O Holy Night.” Adam, an Air Force sergeant and his family had flown down from Alaska to join us. He sang “Silent Night” solo. Adam’s 5-year-old son, Lincoln, picked out “Silent Night” on the piano and then Lincoln’s cousin, Liam, did the same with “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.” Karen, our minister of music, led us in prayer and then the play began.
Nativity plays can be tricky things. The children who show up for rehearsal sometimes do not make the opening (and closing) night’s performance. Lines are forgotten or are not delivered loudly enough. Props fall down. But those things don’t matter.
We in the congregation had flashbacks to when we were on stage as shepherds, wise men and angels. As I said, I never got to play an angel. In memory, angelic roles typically went to girls.
I was early typecast as a shepherd, the strong, silent type, and not the Lead Shepherd either, but usually Shepherd No. 4 or Shepherd No. 5, roles without enough “meat” in them to be memorable, unless you really goofed up. I would have been lucky to have had lines like, “Let us go to the stable,” or “Look, there’s the baby.” Usually, I silently followed the Lead Shepherd in my bathrobe costume with towel headpiece, hoping there would be no wardrobe malfunction. But this doesn’t really matter.
Keith and Barbara (Sgt. Adam’s parents and Lincoln’s grandparents) played Joseph and Mary. Keith did well, silently standing by Mary’s side as she tended to a doll Baby Jesus in the manger. Hand-drawn cardboard sheep and a donkey furnished minimalist scenery, propped up to help hide the pulpit and Communion table.
The Star of Bethlehem, also cardboard, was stuck high on a corner of a piece of construction board that suggested a stable. But none of these details mattered.
We, the congregation-audience, rose and sang some of the old, sweet carols while gazing at the cast before us. The songs were our offering to the One whose story was being told. Our vocalizing was not of the best quality, but then again, it did not matter.
On cue, wise men came down the aisle to lay their gifts at the manager. There were three of them, as per the song, but the Scriptures don’t give a tally. After the wise men came shepherds, who mostly stood around where they could find a space, whispered to each other and pointed at the baby.
The program was topped by the arrival of the angels. One was Lydia, James and Amanda’s daughter, a toddler so cherubic she takes your breath away. Lydia’s halo kept slipping down over her eyes, and during the play, she talked to herself, but none of this mattered.
We stood and sang another carol and the play ended. Pastor Bill said a prayer and a benediction, and we were dismissed to go to our homes and to go out into the world and witness what we had seen on the makeshift sanctuary stage and to witness what we had felt in our hearts.
A true miracle had taken place there in our church in Cool Spring in the year 2021. We, in our minds, had briefly been transported to a star-swept pasture in Palestine 2,000 years ago. We heard angels sing, and we trooped into the village of Bethlehem to a lowly stable. We saw kings, potentates from the East, bestow precious gifts to a peasant baby boy.
After the service, we shuffled back through the fellowship hall to get our coats and retrieve remnants from supper. Most of us saw each other again the next day, on Sunday morning. Everyone agreed that a fine program had been presented Saturday evening.
Years from now, when they are grown and their children get to be wise men, shepherds and angels, the child actors of Saturday night will remember the part they once played in the retelling of the Greatest Story. And that story, brothers and sisters, matters more than anything, and so we keep retelling it, generation after generation.
Judy and I wish you the best Christmas ever.