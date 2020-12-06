I looked up and there it was --- Christmas

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

About this time of year, we hear from those that feel “offended” by the Christian symbolism of the manger scene and the Christ Child, but pharisees and self-appointed critics have always been with us. To complain is part of American culture and with the help of Twitter and FaceBook, we’ve taken it to theatrical levels.

Which can all be addressed in three words --- get a life. When you go to London you expect black pudding and sausage for breakfast. Because, you’re in London. But right now, you’re in the American south and we do grits. Deal with it.

In America, the basic idea of Christmas is a joyous one.

It reminds us we are connected to all of creation, to all living things, the forests and mountains, and the solar system itself, by the love of the Creator who came to Earth, took the form of an infant and was first announced to poor lowly shepherds — a story that endures despite all the glitter and commercialism. You can take the story literally, partially, or as a metaphor, and it will still warm and touch your heart. It’s a gift from us Christians to all you Not-Religious-But-Spiritually-Enlightened-Progressives. You’re welcome.