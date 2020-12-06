I looked up and there it was --- Christmas

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, a joyous Christmas wave.
The spirit of Christmas hit me suddenly this year or it may have been something I inhaled as I walked through a nearby neighborhood last evening. There in the dark, glowing among mortgaged 3BD2BA American homes, one house was the Viva Las Vegas of Christmas --- bright blinking reindeer, dancing snowmen, revolving angels, illuminated gutters and clear plastic domes with fake snow blowing about within them.
Not my style, but then Christmas has something for everyone.
If you’re into charity the poor are all around us, especially now. Or maybe you like art and decorations, it’s Christmas --- go as gaudy and tinseled as you like. Need to shake the Pandemic Shut-In Blues? It’s Christmas, go to church, a wave and nod leaps across social distancing. Rather stay in? Zoom can stack friends on a laptop screen like the old Hollywood Squares TV show.
Do you love to cook? It’s Christmas, try roasting a goose. Anyone that can pull that off is qualified to perform brain surgery. In 1987 I was single and felt up to the challenge. The bird came out black, raised slightly upward, wings spread wide in a silent scream, a baked testament to the terror of it’s last moments. I learned you can cook with all the love you want to but first completely thaw the bird out.
About this time of year, we hear from those that feel “offended” by the Christian symbolism of the manger scene and the Christ Child, but pharisees and self-appointed critics have always been with us. To complain is part of American culture and with the help of Twitter and FaceBook, we’ve taken it to theatrical levels.
Which can all be addressed in three words --- get a life. When you go to London you expect black pudding and sausage for breakfast. Because, you’re in London. But right now, you’re in the American south and we do grits. Deal with it.
In America, the basic idea of Christmas is a joyous one.
It reminds us we are connected to all of creation, to all living things, the forests and mountains, and the solar system itself, by the love of the Creator who came to Earth, took the form of an infant and was first announced to poor lowly shepherds — a story that endures despite all the glitter and commercialism. You can take the story literally, partially, or as a metaphor, and it will still warm and touch your heart. It’s a gift from us Christians to all you Not-Religious-But-Spiritually-Enlightened-Progressives. You’re welcome.
To my mother, Christmas was a wonderful trinity of decorating-shopping-baking, and to my father it was a waste of good money, and money didn’t grow on trees. He would sigh and shake his head; she beamed and worried over the wrapping and cooking. As a kid, you felt like Scrooge and Mrs. Cratchit were always in the living room.
And now once again, it will soon be Christmas. A day when blessedness falls all around us like snowflakes. Know that you are loved. We could sit and share our troubles but the truth is that we are profoundly and wonderfully blessed. This is one of the joys of Christmas, to stop for a moment in your walk, look up at a cold evening sky of twinkling stars and imagine they are small flakes of blessings softly descending, touching your face.
Thank you, God, and come gather all ye faithful. Stay warm and be of good cheer. All is calm, all is bright, now let us await this special, glorious, Holy Night.
Readers can write to Joe at Joehudsn@gmail.com and Facebook (View from the Hudson. He is author of "Big Decisions are Best Made with Hot Dogs")
