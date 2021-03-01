I-CARE looking for families for Weatherization Services

I-CARE, Inc., a Community Action Agency, is actively seeking individuals and families in Lincoln and Iredell counties who may qualify for Weatherization Services. Working through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program, this service reduces energy costs for low-income households by increasing the energy efficiency of their homes. These services result in lowering household expenses.

Weatherizing a home involves conducting an energy assessment to identify the most cost-effective energy improvements that need to be performed on a dwelling, and then making those improvements at no cost to the household. Additionally, the Heating Appliance Repair and Replacement Program repairs/replaces inefficient heating and air systems in the homes of low income families, especially families with children, elderly and individuals with disabilities. These services are provided at no cost to qualifying individuals in Iredell and Lincoln counties. Applications are available online at https://www.icare-inc.org/energy-efficiency-services or by calling 704-872-8141.