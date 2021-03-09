I-CARE, Inc. to sponsor drive-through distribution event at Signal Hill Mall

North Carolina families struggling financially from the effects of the pandemic can get some relief by simply pulling up to Signal Hill Mall, popping their trunks and letting volunteers from I-CARE, Inc. and other community volunteers do the rest.

On Thursday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., volunteers at The Big Pop Up will place household goods, family supplies and food items, among other products, in trunks and on truck beds for as many as 1,000 families that are struggling to meet basic needs.

The Big Pop Up, sponsored by I-CARE, Inc. Community Action Agency and its partners, is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. The contactless drive-through distribution event will ask participants to safely remain in their vehicles and as they drive through various stations, volunteers will place supplies inside car trunks or on truck beds.

“This pandemic has hit our community hard and I-CARE is honored to be able to lend some support to some of our most vulnerable families,” said Bryan Duncan, executive director of I-CARE. “Families are hurting, and we are hoping this event will offer some assistance. We are living out our mission and doing what Community Action Agencies do to serve our communities.”