I-CARE Inc. Community Resource Fair 2022 helps families in Statesville

Inside the gym at Christian Outreach in Statesville, local organizations helped families out with needs ranging from healthcare, household needs, shoes and other items at the I-CARE Inc. Community Resource Fair 2022.

With inflation on the rise and other economic concerns, it was a way to help those who could use a helping hand according to Brian Duncan, executive director of I-CARE, Inc.

“It’s about providing resources to the families we to whom we provide services, helping them be more aware, more educated about community resources that can benefit them,” Duncan said. “While at the same time, providing household items, including laundry detergents, dish detergent, paper towels, toilet tissue, water, these things to help them address it, and combat the inflation that’s going on in the world. We’re here to provide some help to families.

I-CARE Inc., Success Institute Charter School and Christian Outreach of the Piedmont, as well as other organizations, joined forces for the event.

Duncan had nothing but praise for the groups there, including Cheney Brothers Inc., who he said came through with a number of items at the last minute as supply chain issues reared their head in the days leading up to the event.

“Supply chain issues became very real,” Duncan said. “At the last hour ... or top of the ninth, I would say, Cheney Brothers came through in the clutch. I can’t say enough nice things about Rick Stapleton, and the company as a whole, as far as the level of commitment to community partners, and the families that come through.

Another one of those groups that helped was Samaritan’s Feet. They were there in a partnership with the North Carolina Community Action Association (NCCAA), and distributed 750 pairs of shoes. Along with an event in Concord, the organization distributed 1,000 pairs of shoes.

The group prepared a “Hope Tote” orange bag with new athletic shoes, socks, a hygiene kit and an encouraging Hope Note message written from someone around the world, according to its news release.

“We’re really excited, we serve all over the world, but we are excited to serve in North Carolina. Our international headquarters are in Charlotte, so it was nice to support our state and neighbors in need,” Deni Avant said. She is a communication manager with Samaritan’s Feet.