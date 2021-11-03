 Skip to main content
I-CARE donates Naloxone kits to Iredell EMS Community Response Support Team
I-CARE donates Naloxone kits to Iredell EMS Community Response Support Team

I-CARE donated 40 Naloxone kits to the Iredell County Emergency Medical Services Community Response Team.

Earlier this year, I-CARE Inc., a Community Action Agency, made a donation of 40, 2 mg. atomizers of Naloxone to the Iredell County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Community Response Support Team.

Naloxone, a lifesaving antidote to an opioid overdose, is a medicine that rapidly reverses the overdose. It is an opioid antagonist, meaning that it attaches to opioid receptors and reverses and blocks the effects of other opioids. Naloxone can quickly restore normal breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose. Naloxone has no effect on someone who does not have opioids in their system, and it is not a treatment for opioid use disorder.

The Community Response Support Team consists of two peer support specialists and two community paramedics who provide support to individuals and families struggling with substance or alcohol use issues in Iredell County. This service is provided through Iredell County at no cost to residents. The Community Response Support Team distributed the Naloxone kits throughout the community to those at high-risk of experiencing an overdose.

According to team member Terri Blankenship, “We are extremely grateful for I-CARE’s support of our program and community. This donation allowed us to serve 40 individuals who were in need of this lifesaving antidote.”

