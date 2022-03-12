I-77 crash in Mooresville claims life of Charlotte woman

A 49-year-old Charlotte woman died and three others, including a child, were injured in a crash on Interstate 77 near Exit 35 Saturday afternoon.

Niki Rochelle Jordan died in the crash said Trooper Aaron Moore of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Moore said Jordan was a back seat passenger in a 2001 Ford Explorer that was traveling south around 1:25 p.m. Saturday.

He said the Explorer was driven by Dustin Blaine Owensby, 34, of Statesville.

A child was sitting in the front seat and Jon’ta Tomorreea Hampton-Bey, 39, was seated left passenger seat, Moore said.

He said the investigation indicated Owensby nodded off and one of the passengers nudged him as the vehicle drifted off the road. That apparently awakened Owensby who then tried to get the vehicle back into the lane and hit a guardrail, overturning down an embankment, Moore said.

Jordan was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, he said.

The child was transported to Lake Norman Regional and airlifted to CMC Main, he said. The other two were transported to Lake Norman.

Moore said charges are pending.