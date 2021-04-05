I-40 east near the Iredell-Davie line closed due to wreck

Eastbound Interstate 40 is closed near Mocksville because of a Monday afternoon crash in a construction zone that involved several vehicles.

Traffic was backed up into Iredell County as of 7:30 p.m.

Photos and video footage provided by WGHP/Fox 8 News showed that the accident occurred in a part of the interstate highway that has been reduced to one lane in each direction because of road construction.

In that area, both east- and westbound traffic is using what would ordinarily be the two westbound lanes of I-40. The interstate thus has one lane of traffic in each direction, with a barrier separating the lanes going in opposite directions.

The wreck blocked only the eastbound lane, and it appeared that two or more tractor-trailers were involved.

Highway officials said they are telling eastbound motorists to avoid the wreck by exiting I-40 at Exit 162. From that interchange, drivers can take U.S. 64 east for about seven miles and get back onto I-40 at Exit 168, avoiding the blocked portion of the interstate.

Traffic was stopped or slowed to a crawl for at least two miles west of Exit 162 into Iredell County.

A spokesman for the N.C. Highway Patrol said there were reports of injury but had no specific information about how many people were injured or how seriously.