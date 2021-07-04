Hundreds of students served through I-SS summer school and camps

The board asked us to do something to make kids want to be in school more than at home. Larry Rogers, principal at CATS seemed just as excited as the kids during this three-week camp.

Two students who attended the camp appeared on WAME Radio with me during the camp. They shared their excitement for the camp, and for the opportunity to explore a future career. The camp, a partnership with the Buzz Aldrin Foundation and PCG, brought The Aldrin Foundation in to help design the curriculum along with a former Kennedy Space Center director. What an experience it was for our students. I recall one of the parents who joined us at WAME radio who waited after the show to tell me how much the camp and the learning environment brought his son out of his shell. “He is a different kid, Dr. James. This camp has been a great positive influence on my son and his excitement to attend school.”