Human trafficking is a topic we simply cannot ignore

It is sad that our society has to deal with the issue of human and sex trafficking. Unfortunately, North Carolina is one of the top 10 states when it comes to this issue. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says that human trafficking has become one of the largest criminal industries in the world. Charlotte, North Carolina, just south of Iredell County, is number one in North Carolina for human trafficking.

However, human trafficking exists across our entire state and is not just limited to the larger cities. All too often, it is a family member that is exploiting a child. Oftentimes family members do so to support a drug addiction or habit, and in some cases just to bring income into the household. Our children are too precious to rob them of their innocence and youth. This is one of the many issues our schools have to deal with in the 21st-century.

It saddens me that our children are having their lives shattered by the many ills that affect our society. Every child deserves and should have an equal opportunity of a well-supported and caring upbringing.

