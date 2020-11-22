Hudson learns about great-grandmother through letters

In “Knowing Maggie,” Hudson includes an essay written by her great-grandmother on the importance of a well-spent youth. The book also includes letters written from relatives serving in the Civil War to Maggie.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hudson said one of her favorite letters is one Maggie wrote to her father, who was in Illinois. The letter describes the scene as Tom Dula was brought to Statesville to be hanged for the murder of Laura Foster in Wilkes County. She writes about the beautiful morning and how it was “exceedingly warm when in the sun.”

Maggie wrote about her dismay at seeing wagonloads of people going to witness the hanging. “They do not seem to realize how terrible of a thing it is. I am astonished at the hardness of heart displayed, so many coming, even women – one wagon passed by just now with two men, three women and two little boys in it. Why I would not witness such a sight for worlds, even the thoughts of such are horrible to me.”

In the same letter, she transitions to writing about her health, her anxiousness to get her trunk (with some much needed things) and her disappointment that a relative went home and she didn’t get to go along.

The letter ends with Maggie telling her father her trunk is at the depot and that Dula has made a partial confession.