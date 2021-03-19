Hudson announces candidacy for Statesville City Council Ward 5 seat

Joe Hudson has announced his candidacy for Statesville City Council Ward 5, which will be on the ballot this fall.
Hudson said in his announcement that his interest and enthusiasm for serving his community has only grown since retiring as the city’s water resources director in 2018.
“I am very excited about the possibility of serving as a member of City Council. I’ve spent over 35 years developing public policy and working with the public and government. I know a lot about budgets and how to provide services in an economical and efficient manner. I also understand the importance of listening to the citizens and staying up-to-date on state and regional issues that impact Statesville. I want to make sure Statesville doesn’t just grow — I want us to flourish. I love this community and I want all our residents to succeed and feel engaged. We need to grow in a good way,” Hudson said in his announcement.
Currently, the Ward 5 seat is held by John Staford. Elections are scheduled for October.
In an interview on Friday, Hudson said it wasn’t just his experience in general, but his experience working with the city’s government that’s important.
“One thing I bring to the table, that’s not there right now on council, is institutional experience with this particular organization,” Hudson said. “I understand when the council makes decisions; I understand what it costs, and how it should be done. I understand efficiencies and how things should be carried out. We’ve reached a point where, as Statesville grows, we need someone that understands real life out there with operations and understands the nuts and bolts of management.”
Hudson said that with Statesville’s growth, his understanding of the city’s infrastructure is an asset if he is elected to the city council. He also said it’s a way for him to give back to the community after making his career here.
“Statesville’s been very good to me, and it gave me a career, and I’d like to give some of that back. As quaint as that sounds, it’s the truth. There’s some mighty fine people in this city, and I’d like to give back what they’ve given to me,” Hudson said.
Hudson’s background
Hudson said the ward is one of the city’s most diverse, with a variety of neighborhoods, industries, businesses and recreation areas. He said he sees potential for more growth there, but also said that as a council member he will represent all the people in the city.
Outside his 35 years working in government, Hudson said in his statement that he has enjoyed a second career for 11 years as a writer, publisher and speaker. He writes a column for the Record & Landmark.
He touted his community nonprofit volunteer work, delivering meals for Iredell County’s Meals on Wheels program, serving on the Statesville Stormwater Commission and attending Western Avenue Baptist Church. He also initiated and directed the “Iredell Writing Adventure,” a writing contest for area middle school students.