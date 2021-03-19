Hudson announces candidacy for Statesville City Council Ward 5 seat

Joe Hudson has announced his candidacy for Statesville City Council Ward 5, which will be on the ballot this fall.

Hudson said in his announcement that his interest and enthusiasm for serving his community has only grown since retiring as the city’s water resources director in 2018.

“I am very excited about the possibility of serving as a member of City Council. I’ve spent over 35 years developing public policy and working with the public and government. I know a lot about budgets and how to provide services in an economical and efficient manner. I also understand the importance of listening to the citizens and staying up-to-date on state and regional issues that impact Statesville. I want to make sure Statesville doesn’t just grow — I want us to flourish. I love this community and I want all our residents to succeed and feel engaged. We need to grow in a good way,” Hudson said in his announcement.

Currently, the Ward 5 seat is held by John Staford. Elections are scheduled for October.

In an interview on Friday, Hudson said it wasn’t just his experience in general, but his experience working with the city’s government that’s important.