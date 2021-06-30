 Skip to main content
Howell family asking for help after shooting
A 9-year-old girl, killed in a drive-by shooting Monday night, was remembered at a vigil Tuesday.

As two other children wounded Monday recover, the family of Ah’miyahh Howell is asking for the community’s help.

On the GoFundMe, a relative of Ah’miyahh, Tiatana Howell described the girl as a TikTok queen who loved to dance and was a very intelligent and talented little girl. Along with being a big sister, she was described as a young girl with a big heart.

“She was a touching soul, she would be the perfect secretary to anyone, no matter what you needed to know she knew, well she tried to know it. She was definitely a old soul & touched a lot of hearts,” the GoFundMe description said.

The GoFundMe can be found at: https://gofund.me/75d47f7a

The shooting was one of two shootings that occurred in Statesville on Monday night. Ah’miyahh was killed while playing with her 7-year-old cousin in the front yard of a home on Wilson Lee Boulevard. The 7-year-old boy was injured by the gunfire but is being treated at a local hospital, according to Statesville Police Chief David Addison. A 10-year-old boy was later shot on Newbern Avenue and is being treated at a local hospital, Addison said.

The family is also hosting a cookout at Kimbrough Park on Monday from 1-5 p.m.

Statesville City Manager Ron Smith as of Wednesday morning there is nothing new to report in the investigation but that the police department is processing the information they retrieved on Monday.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Helping the Family

The Howell family is asking for the community for help with the financial help for the burial of Ah'miyahh Howell. 

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/75d47f7a

CashApp: $sexyk2184

