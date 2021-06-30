Howell family asking for help after shooting

A 9-year-old girl, killed in a drive-by shooting Monday night, was remembered at a vigil Tuesday.

As two other children wounded Monday recover, the family of Ah’miyahh Howell is asking for the community’s help.

On the GoFundMe, a relative of Ah’miyahh, Tiatana Howell described the girl as a TikTok queen who loved to dance and was a very intelligent and talented little girl. Along with being a big sister, she was described as a young girl with a big heart.

“She was a touching soul, she would be the perfect secretary to anyone, no matter what you needed to know she knew, well she tried to know it. She was definitely a old soul & touched a lot of hearts,” the GoFundMe description said.

The GoFundMe can be found at: https://gofund.me/75d47f7a

The shooting was one of two shootings that occurred in Statesville on Monday night. Ah’miyahh was killed while playing with her 7-year-old cousin in the front yard of a home on Wilson Lee Boulevard. The 7-year-old boy was injured by the gunfire but is being treated at a local hospital, according to Statesville Police Chief David Addison. A 10-year-old boy was later shot on Newbern Avenue and is being treated at a local hospital, Addison said.