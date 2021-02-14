How you may benefit from another government stimulus plan

For the second time in 10 months, Congress has approved a fiscal stimulus plan that is designed to provide a financial boost to a wide range of Americans in response to hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes individuals, businesses and other organizations. The legislation was part of a comprehensive package that passed both the House and Senate on Dec. 21, 2020, and was signed into law on Dec. 27.

While the $900 billion+ package is structured somewhat similarly to a stimulus program put forward in March 2020, the level of benefits are generally reduced from that time. Nevertheless, it does offer some help for those struggling due to the economic fallout from the continuation of the pandemic. Here are five key areas of support included in the plan:

1 – Direct payments of up to $600 per person