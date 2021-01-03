 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How to keep your New Year’s health goals and create long-lasting change
0 comments
top story

How to keep your New Year’s health goals and create long-lasting change

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A new year symbolizes a fresh start with new health resolutions — whether it be a new exercise regimen, a healthier diet, or specific bodyweight goals.

It’s important to make resolutions that not only improve your health but that you can continue to follow. Oftentimes, people set health and wellness goals that are unsustainable, leading them to soon break their resolutions without enjoying the results.

“The main tip I tell patients is to make achievable goals that will improve their overall health,” said Stephanie Michel, a physician assistant with Iredell Health System. “This could be as simple as drinking more water daily, reducing their calorie intake, eating a more balanced diet, taking their medications as prescribed, or exercising on a regular basis.”

How can you ensure that your New Year’s health and wellness goals last throughout 2021? Here are some tips to create long-lasting change:

Find a diet that works for you, and stick with it

Amanda Downs, a registered dietitian with Iredell Health System, provides nutrition education to patients unique to them and their circumstances. She explains that dieting is not one-size-fits-all.

“There is no one ‘diet’ I give to everyone,” she said. “My conversation with an individual is never the same.”

Calculate how much your habit costs

Adding up how much you spend on an unhealthy habit can help you determine if the habit is worth the cost.

“How much do you spend at Cold Stone when you go? Add it up, and you see that is enough money over the year to buy something else that you really like, like a trip to the beach in your new beach body,” said Eva Imperial, a physician with Iredell Health System.

Shop wisely

When you go to the grocery store, don’t buy what you should not eat.

Take inventory

“Writing your goals down and checking them off as you meet them will help you feel motivated to continue to make changes throughout the year to improve your overall health and well-being,” Michel said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Reduce stress

There may be underlying reasons you are overeating. Make a list of what those may be, and try to address them — you may be stressed at work or home, or have too much going on. Reducing stress — by doing things you enjoy, socializing, and getting enough sleep — can take care of the root of the problem. Other health issues may then improve as you lose weight.

Find ways to exercise

Whether it’s due to having a sedentary job, a certain health condition, or simply idling more than you should, sitting too much can have negative effects on your health.

Patients of Iredell Health System’s Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation program are often concerned about whether any of their health limitations — such as a coronary event, knee replacement, or shoulder surgery — may stop them from participating in the program.

“We say know matter what’s wrong with you, you can always exercise,” said Program Director Lisa Warren.

Use your support system

Exercise with someone else; find someone to be accountable to, whether it be a friend or family member. Your primary care physician can help you determine health goals and develop a plan, such as how you will lose weight and keep it off.

Keep it simple

Nutrition doesn’t need to be overwhelming.

“Good nutrition and healthy eating are really quite simple, but we have to work hard at it every single day,” Downs said.

Find something that works with your schedule

Remember while you are taking care of others that you are never too busy to take care of yourself.

Make a long-lasting lifestyle change

Find something that is sustainable. You may be able to keep a fad diet for a short time, but returning to your old habits will cause you to regain the weight you lost.

Find something you’re ready to accomplish, such as dejunking your pantry or starting to use your exercise equipment again. With any new health and wellness goal — whether it’s quitting smoking, alcohol abuse, or carb addiction — make sure you are prepared to continue the habit long term.

More Information

Iredell Health System includes Iredell Memorial Hospital; Iredell Home Health; Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center; Community and Corporate Wellness; Occupational Medicine; the Iredell Physician Network and more. Iredell Memorial Hospital is the largest and only nonprofit hospital in Iredell County. The comprehensive healthcare facility has 247 beds; more than 1,700 employees; and has 260 physicians representing various specialties. Centers of excellence include Women’s and Children’s; Cardiovascular; Cancer; Surgical Services and Wellness & Prevention. The mission of Iredell Health System is to inspire wellbeing. For a comprehensive list of services and programs, visit www.iredellhealth.org.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert