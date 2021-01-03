How to keep your New Year’s health goals and create long-lasting change

Calculate how much your habit costs

Adding up how much you spend on an unhealthy habit can help you determine if the habit is worth the cost.

“How much do you spend at Cold Stone when you go? Add it up, and you see that is enough money over the year to buy something else that you really like, like a trip to the beach in your new beach body,” said Eva Imperial, a physician with Iredell Health System.

Shop wisely

When you go to the grocery store, don’t buy what you should not eat.

Take inventory

“Writing your goals down and checking them off as you meet them will help you feel motivated to continue to make changes throughout the year to improve your overall health and well-being,” Michel said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Reduce stress

There may be underlying reasons you are overeating. Make a list of what those may be, and try to address them — you may be stressed at work or home, or have too much going on. Reducing stress — by doing things you enjoy, socializing, and getting enough sleep — can take care of the root of the problem. Other health issues may then improve as you lose weight.

Find ways to exercise