How did 'Margaret the Mummy' come to Iredell

For unknown reasons, this mummy was not fully processed and preserved as usual, and as a result, all of her that has survived is her skeleton, and it is not intact. The museum has X-ray photographs of “Margaret’s” jumbled, mixed bones, made at Iredell Memorial Hospital in July of 1957. One might say that “Margaret” is a “barebones mummy,” without skin, hair, fingernails and muscle tissue.” That she was young is evidenced from the fact that some of her teeth had not yet erupted. Several theories have been advanced as to why her remains were not treated better, one being that she accidently died in the desert and that when her body was found, it was already too dried-out for the mummification process.