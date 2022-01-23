How did 'Margaret the Mummy' come to Iredell

If you read my column of last Sunday, and I hope you did, it was about the discovery of the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamen in November of 1922 by the archaeologist Howard Carter. At the end of the column, I mentioned that we have here in Iredell County a genuine Egyptian mummy of about the same age as “King Tut,” and suggested that you might visit the Iredell Museum at 134 Court St., Statesville, and see “Margaret the Mummy.”
This column I wrote on Tutankhamen piqued my curiosity about how we got a mummy of our own, a rarity for even large cities with wealthy museums.
Margaret the Mummy came to Statesville in 1957. Before this she had resided in a museum in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and before that she had reposed — she thought for eternity — in Faiyum, also spelled “Fayum,” a city about 80 miles southeast of the capital city of Cairo, that has been inhabited since 5200 B.C.
Those who know such things say Margaret lived and died during the 22nd Dynasty, which spanned 1000 to 700 years before the birth of Jesus (BCE). Supposedly, a Baptist missionary was in Luxor, Egypt, and wanted a souvenir, and he purchased “Margaret” from a street vendor. This is supposed to have occurred around the year 1900, when those in charge of keeping Egypt’s antiquities in Egypt were less than vigilant in their duties.
In 1907, “Margaret” ended up in the museum of the Crozer Theological Seminary in Upland, Pennsylvania, where the missionary had gone to school. In 1957 the museum closed and the museum’s collection was disbursed. Fortunately, the Arts and Sciences Museum, as the Iredell Museums was then known, was just then getting organized. Richard Casanova (1918-1994), on the board, heard about the mummy’s availability and decided the mummy would make a fine addition to our local museum.
Margaret made the trip south from Pennsylvania to Statesville in June of 1957.
Based on X-rays of her disjointed skeleton, it was established that “Margaret” is female, a young woman who never suffered from malnutrition. Dr. Irvin Shaefer, then of Iredell Memorial Hospital, identified the specimen as female and further speculated that she was probably from a well-to-do family.
From photographs of the innermost mummy case, called a “cartonnage,” Dr. John Taylor, an Egyptologist with the British Museum, stated that “Margaret” closely resembled other mummies from the Faiyum region.
As to Margaret’s name, we don’t know what her real name was, as it is not given in the hieroglyphics on her mummy case. She is believed to have been an “average person of the middle class.” The name Margaret came about as a result of a 1981 contest among local school children.
Jamie Vacca came up with the winning nickname, “Margaret,” and Leslie Steele cleverly invented the mummy’s “official” name, “Tuttina.”
For unknown reasons, this mummy was not fully processed and preserved as usual, and as a result, all of her that has survived is her skeleton, and it is not intact. The museum has X-ray photographs of “Margaret’s” jumbled, mixed bones, made at Iredell Memorial Hospital in July of 1957. One might say that “Margaret” is a “barebones mummy,” without skin, hair, fingernails and muscle tissue.” That she was young is evidenced from the fact that some of her teeth had not yet erupted. Several theories have been advanced as to why her remains were not treated better, one being that she accidently died in the desert and that when her body was found, it was already too dried-out for the mummification process.
One wonders if advances in archaeology and DNA investigation might reveal more about our mummy than was available in the late 1950s.
Furthermore, archaeological discoveries continue to be made in Egypt. In 2020, more than a hundred ancient coffins, some with mummies inside, and around forty gilded statues were found south of Cairo, in a vast necropolis at Saqqara, Giza, Egypt. Every four or five years some Egyptologist or engineer comes along with a new theory as to how the pyramids were built, thus keeping this magnificent civilization that blossomed beside the Nile River in the news.
You can visit Margaret in all her glory at the Iredell Museums, 134 Court St., Statesville. General admission is $5 and masks are required. Museum hours are Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”