Housing inventory shows nearly 90 percent are in good condition

The cost of taking a structure through the process of condemnation and demolition is usually about $10,000 per house. In previous years, funding levels would allow 3-5 houses to be demolished annually. The cost of foreclosure would be significantly less provided the property sells at auction.

At least 50 or more of the remaining 159 structures that appear to have code violations are rental properties. Another suggestion offered by council is for the planning department to notify the landlords of the violations and meet to strategize how the homes can be brought up to code. Council instructed the planning department to make public the addresses of the homes in hopes that the property owners will correct the problems without an official violation notification.

The results of the housing conditions inventory and additional information can be found on the city’s website at www.statesvillenc.net/housing.

The planning department will continue to receive direction from council on a program to improve the housing conditions in Statesville. Even though 8,923 of the homes are suitable for occupancy, and more than 800 to 1,000 new homes are slated for construction over the next five years, it is important to improve the existing housing stock as quickly as possible because all of our citizens deserve a safe and fit place to live.