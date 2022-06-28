Housing crisis topic of conversation at Statesville Leading Ladies meeting

Statesville Leading Ladies of the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce hosted a talk at their June luncheon regarding the housing crisis.

“Solving the Housing Crisis,” sponsored by Galliher Home Team with Keller Williams, attracted more than 40 women to listen to speakers from the Statesville Housing Authority and Galliher Home Team present the current condition of homeownership in Iredell County.

Tori Cearlock, Galliher Home Team with Keller Williams, kicked off the presentation and then introduced Jill Galliher, also from Galliher Home Team, who spoke about current trends and statistics in Iredell County.

For example, the average closing price in January 2020 was $318,000 and yet January of this year was $450,000, a jump of $134,000. Another startling statistic is “days on the market.” In 2020, the average number of days a home was on the market was around 56, in May of 2022 that number has closed to an average of 17 days on the market.

Andrea Britton-Sawyers of the Statesville Housing Authority then spoke to the growing concern for middle to lower income families struggling to buy homes in this housing crisis. Because appraisals in neighborhoods that were once affordable, are now double their value and beyond the reach of many families.

The Statesville Housing Authority through HUD housing can help families become homeowners. However, due to the price hikes because of investor buyers, there are very few homes that qualify for purchase in that price range. If individuals who applied for this assistance cannot find a home in the required 120 days, they lose that contract with HUD and must reapply all over again.

For more information about buying a house, you can contact Jill at Galliher Home Team at 704-657-5050.

For information regarding the Statesville Housing Authority and the federal HUD program, please contact Andrea Britton-Sawyer at 704-761-4500.

The Statesville Leading Ladies have also announced a Women’s Conference which will be held next year on March 28 at the Statesville Civic Center. If you would like to volunteer or participate in one of the committees, or you are interested in participating in the Statesville Chamber or Leading Ladies program contact the Greater Statesville Chamber at 704-873-2892 or email at info@statesvillechamber.org.