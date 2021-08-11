House passes bill raising marriage age in NC

North Carolina has previously been tied only with Alaska for having the lowest legal age for marriage in the country at just 14. “I’m truly ecstatic that this bill passed unanimously in the House today. This legislation is vital for the protection of our most vulnerable youth and will curtail North Carolina from becoming a destination child trafficking state. I’d like to thank my colleagues, Representative Kristin Baker and Representative Ashton Wheeler-Clemmons for handling the bill as it moved through the House. I’d also like to thank Senator Foushee and Senator Britt for working so diligently to sponsor and pass this legislation in the Senate,” said Sawyer.