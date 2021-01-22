Houpe represents Iredell during Legislative Goals Conference

Cooper committed to supporting county needs related to vaccine distribution and announced that the state will begin vaccinating individuals 65 and older. He called for robust investments in broadband and other vital infrastructure and emphasized the importance of addressing gaps in healthcare coverage, especially in light of the pandemic. Cooper also discussed the state’s progress in implementing disaster recovery programs including the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery and Hazard Mitigation programs. Berger expressed interest in hearing county priorities, including issues related to authority for local taxes. He also acknowledged the challenges counties are facing as a result of the pandemic and its economic impact. Moore pledged to continue to work for robust school capital funding, and said the North Carolina House of Representatives is working to distribute more funding to local government and small businesses to address COVID-19 challenges.