Hospitals welcome two new leaders

Lake Norman and Davis Regional Medical Centers welcome Gregory Smith, network director of information technology, and Marie Blevins, administrative specialist.

Smith received a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, Virginia, and his bachelor’s degree in physics with a minor in computer science/electronics from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He has more than 30 years’ experience in the field of information technology, supporting various IT operations.

Blevins earned both her Master of Science in health care administration and her Bachelor of Science in public health from the University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky. She will be involved in strategic operational projects and actively participate on senior management committees.