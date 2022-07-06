 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Hospitals welcome two new leaders

  • 0

Lake Norman and Davis Regional Medical Centers welcome Gregory Smith, network director of information technology, and Marie Blevins, administrative specialist.

Smith received a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, Virginia, and his bachelor’s degree in physics with a minor in computer science/electronics from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He has more than 30 years’ experience in the field of information technology, supporting various IT operations.

Blevins earned both her Master of Science in health care administration and her Bachelor of Science in public health from the University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky. She will be involved in strategic operational projects and actively participate on senior management committees.

+1 
Gregory Smith.jpeg

Smith
+1 
Marie Blevins.jpeg

Blevins
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New scientific techniques are letting experts divine the secret of ancient Roman winemaking

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert