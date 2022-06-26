Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell's Rainbow Kidz Program is healing hearts with Camp Rainbow

For two weeks this June, Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County’s Rainbow Kidz welcomed nearly 70 children and teens to summer grief camp. This was the largest camp in the 12 years it has been held at the First ARP Boy Scout Camp.

Camp Rainbow is a grief camp held annually for children dealing with the loss of a loved one and is offered entirely at no cost. The first week, June 13-16, was held for elementary school-aged children, and the second week, June 20-23, was held for middle and high school teens.

“Every year, I work with the most amazing staff and volunteers at camp rainbow who continue to make a difference in the lives of our grieving children, and the last two weeks have been no different. The children have been so courageous, have made friends, and learned a lifetime of coping skills that they always carry with them,” said Rainbow Kidz Director Leigh Ann Darty, LCSW.

The camp is directed and facilitated by Leigh Ann and Meredith Fleming, LCSW, along with the support of dozens of volunteers.

Campers rotate in groups through memorial crafts, group time, and activities, all intending to teach healthy coping skills. Throughout the week, campers put personal notes to their special person in hand-sewn heart pillows, made anger art by splattering paint on canvases to express their emotions, decorated pots, planted flowers to take home, and more. Group time is spent sharing and working through grief together by completing their grief journals. And special guests helped the children and teens heal through reading, jujitsu, dance, drumming, mindfulness, and equine therapy. All activities are facilitated with lessons of healthy coping skills in mind.

During week two of camp, middle and high school campers welcomed Statesville native and current NFL player Breon Borders, who inspired the campers with his incredible story of overcoming difficult situations and pushing forward to succeed.

Although challenging, group time can be some of the most healing times for campers. Campers often work through feelings of guilt and learn healthy ways to express their emotions. When working in her journal, one camper wrote to her mother, “One thing I want you to know about me now is that I’m OK’ish, trying to take it in, but sometimes it is like I can’t feel you.” She later wrote, “Thank you for being the best mother I could ask for.”

Parents and guardians often see changes in their grieving children within the first day. One parent shared, “My daughter has come home excited and eager to talk about her grandmother. She comes home and teaches us about ‘healthy coping skills’ and her ‘toolbox.’ The program has been a blessing for our entire family.”

“I continue to be amazed by the children and youth in this program, and Camp Rainbow is just another wonderful aspect of Rainbow Kidz. We are honored to be able to do this work,” said Mike Smith, president and CEO of Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County.

Each week is closed with a parent/guardian support group and then a memorial for all campers and their families. Campers hold up special pinwheels in memory of their loved ones.

Rainbow Kidz depends on fundraising, grants, and community support to bring the program to children and families at no cost.

For more information about Camp Rainbow or the Rainbow Kidz Program, please visit the website at www.HOIC.org or call 704-873-4719.