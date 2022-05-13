Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County named 2022 Hospice Honors Elite Recipient

Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County (HPCIC) has been named a 2022 Hospice Honors Elite recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of billing and coding services, CAHPS surveys and advanced analytics. This marks the seventh consecutive year the program has received this top honor.

This prestigious annual review recognizes agencies that continuously provide the highest level of quality care as measured from the caregiver’s point of view. It acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing the performance of the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) hospice survey satisfaction measures.

“Hospice Honors Elite recipients are industry leaders in providing quality care and constantly seeking ways to improve,” said Ronda Howard, vice president Revenue Cycle and CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst. “We are honored to be aligned with such high performing agencies like HPCIC and we congratulate them on their success.”

Award criteria were based on Hospice CAHPS survey results for an evaluation period of October 2020 through September 2021. Award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures. Performance scores were aggregated from all completed surveys and were compared on a question-by-question basis to a National Performance Score calculated from all hospices contained in the HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS database.

Hospice Honors recipients include those hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on 20 of the evaluated questions. HEALTHCAREfirst holds a special recognition, Hospice Honors Elite, to honor hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on all 24 of the evaluated questions. Visit HEALTHCAREfirst’s website at www.healthcarefirst.com to learn more about HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS survey program as well as the Hospice Honors awards.

HPCIC, Mike Smith, president/CEO, credits the dedication and commitment to extraordinary care by the entire team to being named a 2022 Hospice Honors Elite recipient.

“Families invite us into their homes and lives during their most vulnerable time,” Smith said. “End-of-life care provides many challenges in itself, so to continue to serve our patients, families, and community at this level, even during a pandemic, is a true testament to the dedication and commitment of our expert team.”