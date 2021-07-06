Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County looking for volunteers

Jack Burris’ journey as a Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County (HPCIC) volunteer began when his wife was under hospice care.
From her team, Burris shared, he learned the care and compassion that would serve him well when he began visiting patients as a volunteer. Since 2004, he has found friendship, purpose and a grateful heart through his visits with patients and their caregivers.
“For me, volunteering means making new friends, sharing memories and lessons learned. It’s providing a bit of rest and relief for those precious caregivers,” he said.
HPCIC is currently seeking others who wish to give back to join their volunteer team. A specific need is volunteers to assist hospice homecare patients and their caregivers, said Director of Volunteer Services Teresa Ward.
Typical responsibilities of a homecare volunteer might include visiting with a patient and their caregiver and listening to their stories; offering a few hours of respite for a caregiver to leave the house; and reading aloud or playing music to a patient. While volunteers do offer support and compassion, Ward said, they do not provide direct hands-on care.
“Our volunteers often share that they receive so much more than they give, and find the time they spend with patients so fulfilling,” Ward said. “We are so grateful for those who choose to make a difference by sharing their valuable time and talents with our organization.”
To learn more about volunteer opportunities and training, please contact Teresa Ward at 704-924-4311 or teresaw@hoic.org or visit www.HOIC.org.