Hospice of Iredell's Rainbow Kidz named Child Bereavement Changemaker

Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County’s Rainbow Kidz Program has been selected by Judi’s House/JAG Institute as a Childhood Bereavement Changemaker. After a thorough vetting process that involved more than 59 diverse organizations across the U.S., Rainbow Kidz emerged as a passionate leader interested in strengthening outcomes for grieving youth in our community.

Developed by Denver-based grief care organization, Judi’s House/JAG Institute, in partnership with the New York Life Foundation and the National Alliance for Children’s Grief, three unique cohorts of Changemakers will grow their capacity for data collection and program evaluation through a series of trainings, workshops and collaborative learning sessions.

“By establishing a culture that values and supports data for successful design and implementation of evaluation strategies, the Changemaker initiative will move the childhood bereavement field closer to a vision of no child alone in grief," said Dr. Laura Landry, director of evaluation and research for Judi’s House/JAG Institute

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}