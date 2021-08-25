Hospice of Iredell awarded 2021 Hospice Honors Elite

Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County is one of only four programs in North Carolina to be named a 2021 Hospice Honors Elite recipient.
The annual review by HEALTHCAREfirst recognizes agencies that continuously provide the highest level of quality care as measured from the caregiver’s point of view. It acknowledges the highest performing agencies by measuring caregivers’ responses to the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems hospice satisfaction survey.
“This is the sixth time in eight years that HPCIC has received the Hospice Honors Elite recognition, and it really speaks to the dedication of our staff and the extraordinary care we provide,” Terri Phillips, the hospice's president & CEO, said. “To have received this honor during a year our staff was also coping with a pandemic makes it even more meaningful. We are humbled that the families we have served rated our care at the highest level.”
Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County's mission is to honor life by providing extraordinary care with comfort, compassion and dignity to patients, families and community. In the surveys caregivers complete, many express how dedication to that mission helped them in a difficult time.
“The care the hospice team provided medically and emotionally was amazing,” one caregiver said. “They were always there when we needed them and offered support and dignity for my mother.”
Award criteria were based on survey results from October 2019 through September 2020. Award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures. HEALTHCAREfirst holds a special recognition, Hospice Honors Elite, to honor hospices scoring above the national performance score on all 24 of the evaluated questions.
“Hospice Honors Elite recipients are industry leaders in providing quality care and constantly seeking ways to improve,” Ronda Howard, vice president of CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst, said. “We are honored to be aligned with such high performing agencies like Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, and we congratulate them on their success.”
To learn more about Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, visit hoic.org.