Horizon Church's annual 'Soup-er Bowl Sunday Soup & Chili Cookoff' set for Feb.12

Horizon Church at 316 Signal Hill Drive will be hosting its annual Soup-er Bowl Sunday Soup & Chili Cookoff following the 10 a.m. morning service on Feb. 12. The public is invited to attend the service and all are welcome to participate in the cookoff.

“The Super Bowl is on nearly everyone’s calendar and for most people, it is an exciting cultural and community affair,” says Jason Bost, co-pastor at Horizon Church. He continues, “Horizon is a church that wants to be engaged in whatever is on the minds of the community, and we are using this somewhat unconventional event to do just that. Our goal is to enjoy some good food and fellowship while showing everyone the love of Christ through this event and the other ministries of Horizon Church.”

To enter the cookoff, bring a Crockpot of your soup or chili to the morning service. All in attendance will get a ticket to use in voting for their favorite submission. Local businesses and vendors have donated prizes to be awarded to the winner.

“Our Horizon Church tagline is ‘a place for new beginnings’. Hopefully this event will attract some folks who don’t normally go to church, but may be open to attending an event like this,” said Charles Williams, co-pastor at Horizon Church.

Super Bowl LVII, the 57th edition of the Super Bowl, is scheduled to be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to determine the champion for the 2022 season. The game kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 and will be televised live on FOX.

Horizon Church is a nondenominational church at 316 Signal Hill Drive in Statesville. Worship times are Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m. Services are of a casual atmosphere, with contemporary music and messages relevant to everyday living. Williams is the founding pastor of the church, which was founded in 1999; and Bost is co-pastor. The church website is www.horizonchurch.net and the phone number is 704-873-5250.