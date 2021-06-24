Horizon Church to host Independence festival July 3

Horizon Church is hosting an Independence festival in the church parking lot, 316 Signal Hill Drive, on July 3 from 6-10 p.m.

This family-oriented festival will feature food and craft vendors, live music and other activities. Food trucks already signed on for the event include: Troutman Tacos “Tony”; The Chillin Station; What’s Shake’n Concessions and Funohcakes. Performances throughout the evening will feature Horizon’s worship team.

The public is invited and admission is free. To close out the event, festivalgoers will also have an excellent vantage point from the grounds to view the city of Statesville’s fireworks celebration that launch from the Signal Hill mountain bike trail.

Horizon is opening up this festival to Statesville area businesses and craft vendors who may wish to rent booth space at the event. Space is limited and rental (non-food) is $50. Businesses and vendors wishing to reserve space may contact Tony Smith at 704-873-5250 or ncmusicman61@yahoo.com to receive booth participation forms and additional information.